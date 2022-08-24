Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
BJP Should Disclose Its Source Of Money Being Used To 'Poach' Other Party MLAs: AAP

We want to assure the people that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is stable. None of our MLAs are going to switch sides and join the BJP, Sanjay Singh told reporters.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singh File Photo

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 8:16 pm

AAP's political affairs committee condemned the BJP's efforts to "poach" its MLAs and asked the saffron party to tell the nation from where it has accumulated money to offer crores to legislators of other parties, party spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after the meeting, which was presided by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Singh, also the party's Rajya Sabha MP, said the PAC in its resolution also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spend time on addressing problems of the people instead of making efforts to topple the governments of other parties.

"We want to assure the people that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is stable. None of our MLAs are going to switch sides and join the BJP," Singh told reporters. He said Kejriwal has convened a meeting of all AAP legislators at 11 am on Thursday to decide the party's future strategy. 

Earlier in the day, the AAP had accused PM Narendra Modi of making efforts to topple the Delhi government "by hook or by crook", and also claimed that the BJP approached its four MLAs with an offer of Rs 20 crore to join the saffron party. 

(With PTI Inputs)

