Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP Set To Secure 2nd Consecutive Poll Win In Uttarakhand, Dhami, Rawat Trail

The ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats.

BJP Set To Secure 2nd Consecutive Poll Win In Uttarakhand, Dhami, Rawat Trail
BJP in uttarakhand. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 2:18 pm

The ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats, according to latest trends. 

However, both Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress' Harish Rawat who led the campaigns of their respective parties in these assembly polls, were trailing on their respective seats of Khatima and Lalkuan.

Related stories

Goa Election Results: CM Pramod Sawant Wins From Sanquelim Seat

Punjab Election Results: Humbly Accept Mandate Of People: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Assembly Election Results: AAP To Emerge As National, Natural Replacement Of Congress: Raghav Chadha

While Dhami trails behind Congress's Bhuvan Chandra Kapri in Khatima by 2,287 votes, Harish Rawat was trailing behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 13,893 votes. 

It will be clear later in the afternoon on what ultimately happens on these two seats. 

However, if the trends are an indication of the outcome, then it is going to be difficult for both the parties to choose the next chief minister as Rawat and Dhami were billed to be the leading probables for the top office. 

The Congress had not declared Rawat as its chief ministerial candidate. Dhami on other hand was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year-term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development. 

However, the BJP appears on way to making history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history. 

Tags

National Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Election Campaign Election Commission Of India (ECI) Election Result Assembly Polls Uttarakhand Polls Election 2022 Uttarakhand India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'