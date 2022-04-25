Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Seeks Action Against AAP's Atishi Over Kerala 'Officials' Visiting Delhi School Claim

BJP demanded action against AAP MLA Atishi over her false claim that officials from Kerala visited a school in Delhi to learn about the Kejriwal government's education model.

BJP Seeks Action Against AAP's Atishi Over Kerala 'Officials' Visiting Delhi School Claim
Atishi and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 10:04 am

BJP demanded action against AAP MLA Atishi over her "false" claim that "officials from Kerala" visited a school in Delhi to learn about the Kejriwal government's education model.

It comes after Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said in a tweet that no "officials" from the state visited Delhi as claimed by Atishi on Saturday.

Related stories

AAP Ups Ante Against BJP's 'Bulldozer Politics', Takes Out Foot Marches In Delhi

Centre To Demolish Temple In Delhi, Won't Let BJP Run Bulldozer Over People's Faith: AAP

His tweet was in response to a post by Atishi, the MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji, who had said, "It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration."

Sivankutty replied to her tweet, saying, "Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA."

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, to clarify whether any official delegation of Kerala had visited a Delhi government school on Saturday or take action against Atishi for her "false" claim.

"It is surprising how Atishi can make such false claims violating state protocol for political gimmick," Kapoor said.

Another Delhi BJP spokesperson, Harish Khurana, said "Delhi model" has been "exposed" with Kerala education minister denying claim of Atishi.

Responding to the Kerala education minister's tweet, Atishi said it would have been good if he had done a "fact-check" before tweeting.

"Dear Sivankutty ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!," she tweeted on Sunday, sharing the press release issued by her office the day before.

She told reporters that nowhere in the press release it was stated that Kerala "government officials" had come to see Delhi model of education.

"I want to request the (Kerala) minister to check facts before tweeting. Had he had seen our press release, it would have been clear to him that we did not say anywhere that government officials came. WE have clearly stated that Kerala CBSE school management officials came," she told reporters when asked for her comment. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty AAP MLA Atishi BJP AAP Kerala Delhi Government Education Model Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI: KL Rahul Ton Helps Lucknow Super Giants Hand Mumbai Indians 8th Straight Defeat - Highlights

IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI: KL Rahul Ton Helps Lucknow Super Giants Hand Mumbai Indians 8th Straight Defeat - Highlights