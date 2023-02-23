Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
BJP's Tripura Incharge To Hold Consultations With State Leaders Ahead Of Counting

BJP's Tripura Incharge To Hold Consultations With State Leaders Ahead Of Counting

Tripura: The state’s election-in-charge for BJP, Mahendra Singh is slated to join him later this evening when he arrives from Delhi, a senior party leader said.

Tripura elections 2023
Tripura elections 2023 Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 5:41 pm

BJP in-charge for Tripura Mahesh Sharma returned in Agartala Thursday to consult with state leaders ahead of vote counting next week. 

The state’s election-in-charge for BJP , Mahendra Singh is slated to join him later this evening when he arrives from Delhi, a senior party leader said.

“The two leaders will have a meeting with senior party leaders as well as party candidates on Friday”, said BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

He said both leaders will give instructions on how to handle the counting and post-counting process to party leaders and candidates who contested the elections.

“They may also visit the party leaders who were injured in the post poll violence”, he said. Both opposition parties – CPI(M) and Congress - have alleged that BJP workers indulged in post-poll violence against its supporters. BJP too has leveled similar allegations. 

Bhattacharjee who has already visited four districts which were affected by post-poll violence, alleged the opposition has been trying to create panic among the people after the elections.

“The voting was peaceful but the oppositions are trying to create tension … I urge the party leaders and workers to remain calm and not to step into any traps laid by others. We are confident of winning two-third majority in the 60-member Assembly”, he added.

National India Tripura Elections Northeast India BJP Agartala Counting Meeting Delhi CPI(M) Congress
Visually told More

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

