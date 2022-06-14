Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Leader In Jharkhand Arrested For Backing Nupur Sharma Through ‘Objectionable’ Facebook Post

Jharkhand: Anisha Sinha, an executive committee member of the BJP's district committee, was arrested in Seraikela-Kharswan district for ‘objectionable’ Facebook post.

BJP Leader In Jharkhand Arrested For Backing Nupur Sharma Through ‘Objectionable’ Facebook Post
BJP leader arrested in Jharkhand.(File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 3:16 pm

A local BJP leader was arrested in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district for an "objectionable" Facebook post in support of the party's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said on Tuesday.

Anisha Sinha, an executive committee member of the BJP's district committee, was arrested on Monday, they said.

A case was filed under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups),they added.

Her mobile phone was seized, police said.

Related stories

Maharashtra : Nupur Sharma Seeks Time To Appear Before Bhiwandi Police Over Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad

Gambhir Targets 'Secular Liberals' For Silence On Threats To Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma Controversy: AIMIM MP's Remarks Don't Represent Party Stand, Says Owaisi

The district has been on alert after Sharma's inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad triggered widespread violence in Ranchi, they said.

Monitoring of social media has been intensified to prevent any flare-up, police said.

BJP's Seraikela-Kharswan district president Bijay Mahato expressed anguish over Sinha's arrest, stating that she has already apologised for her "mistake" at the police station.

BJP workers and leaders are being targeted by the police at the behest of the government, he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jharkhand BJP Leader Arrested Nupur Sharma Objectionable Comments Facebook Seraikela-Kharswan Prophet Muhammad Row
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread