Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Home National

BJP Is Strangulating Democracy, Says Congress' Kumari Selja

They (BJP) just want political benefits and putting everything, including economy, on stake for it. If today somebody joins BJP, he or she can enjoy great time. But even a slight difference of opinion can draw that person to ground. They will use everything, including ED, CBI threats, to curb you, said Selja.

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 11:20 am

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday asserted that her party will never bow down to misuse of central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and CBI by the BJP, alleging that the saffron party is strangulating democracy. Selja, who was in the city for a felicitation programme by local leaders, also held BJP responsible for current crisis in the country. 

"They (BJP) just want political benefits and putting everything, including economy, on stake for it. If today somebody joins BJP, he or she can enjoy great time. But even a slight difference of opinion can draw that person to ground. They will use everything, including ED, CBI threats, to curb you," said Selja while addressing the gathering. She said that the treatment being given to opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi speaks volumes about BJP's political ideology. 

"People are struggling with inflation, unemployment, and financial crisis and they (BJP) are busy in bringing pro capitalist schemes, creating communal rifts and ditching own soldiers. Congress will raise voice of people," she added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

