Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Home National

BJP Hatching Conspiracy To Kill Kejriwal; Manoj Tiwari Involved: Sisodia

Sisodia, however, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics.

Manish Sisodia addresses media
Manish Sisodia addresses media Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 10:19 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP on Thursday of hatching a conspiracy to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari's involvement in it.

Sisodia, however, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics.

"Due to the fear of defeats in the Gujarat and MCD polls, the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his hooligans to attack Kejriwal and he has done complete planning. The AAP is not scared of their petty politics and people will give a reply to their hooliganism," the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

His remarks came in response to Tiwari's tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal's security, while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and "selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.

"I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi....," the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

-With PTI Input

