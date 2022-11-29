Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
BJP Govt Giving Agra A New Identity: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that Metro and Smart City projects are giving Agra a new identity after it was "one of the dirtiest cities in the country until 2017".

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 7:22 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the ongoing projects about Metro and Smart City have given a new identity to Agra, which he said was "one of the dirtiest cities in the country until 2017".

The chief minister was speaking during a rally 'Prabhudhhjan' in Targhar ground, during which he also laid foundation stones for several initiatives and inaugurated 88 projects worth Rs 488 crore.

Highlighting the Agra Metro project, the chief minister said the work was being carried out at a quick pace and the facility will be open to the public next year.

He credited the BJP's "double engine government", for the transformation of Agra, which he said was "one of the dirtiest cities in the country until 2017" into a "cleaner, safer, and smarter" city.

Before this, he campaigned in Mainpuri for BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya for the upcoming parliamentary bypoll.

National Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Agra BJP Metro Smart City India Agra Metro Project
