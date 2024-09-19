Bihar: 15 Arrested For Torching 21 Houses Over Land Dispute, Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'

Twenty house houses were set on fire in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday evening. Nawada district officials have confirmed that 15 have been arrested in connection with the arson a day after the shocking incident took place. The incident, which occurred in Manjhi Tola in Newada, is believed to have been sparked by a land dispute, according to preliminary investigations by local police.
Nawada District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Verma told news agency PTI that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the fire, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects. "The district police has arrested 15 people for allegedly torching the houses. We are providing relief materials, including food and water, to those displaced," Verma said.
Temporary tents have also been set up for victims. DM Verma further refuted the claims of cattle being charred, saying, "No evidence has been found to support that."
The police confirmed that around 21 houses, primarily semi-pucca structures, were burned down by a group of individuals. No injuries were reported during the incident. Nawada Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman said that police received a call around 7 PM about the fire, which they extinguished with the help of fire engines.
According to those present at the time of the incident, a group began setting the houses on fire shortly before the police arrived. Preliminary reports indicate that shots were fired in the air during the attack, further escalating tensions in the area.
In response to the incident, the Congress party has taken a jibe at the NDA government, branding the situation as evidence of a "jungle raj" in Bihar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X and said that it reflects a broader pattern of neglect towards marginalized communities, particularly Dalits. He alleged that about 100 Dalit houses were affected, although police maintained that the number was 21.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati demanded legal action against the perpetrators and full financial support for the victims. She described the burning of Dalit homes as a "serious" issue requiring immediate attention from the government.