Big Boost To India’s Battery Ecosystem, Says PM Modi At E-VITARA Launch

- PM Modi unveiled a major milestone in India’s clean mobility trajectory by flagging off Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle
- The EV will be produced in India and exported to over 100 countries, including Europe and Japan.
- The Gujarat plant is set to become one of the world's largest automobile manufacturing hubs, with a projected capacity of 1 million units and ramped-up EV production beginning immediately.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a major milestone in India’s clean mobility trajectory by flagging off Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle, the e-VITARA, from the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat. Concurrently, he inaugurated a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery electrode manufacturing facility—a move he hailed as a significant boost to India’s battery ecosystem.
“These are landmark steps in realizing India’s green mobility vision,” Modi said, speaking at the event as part of the broader Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat missions. He emphasized that the initiatives mark a leap toward manufacturing high-tech electric vehicles domestically for global markets.
The newly launched e-VITARA marks Suzuki’s entry into the global electric vehicle arena, with India positioned as its global manufacturing hub. The EV will be produced in India and exported to over 100 countries, including Europe and Japan.
Parallelly, the newly operational facility in Gujarat—developed in partnership with Toshiba and Denso—focuses on local production of hybrid battery electrodes, achieving nearly 80% domestic localization. These electrodes are essential components for energy storage systems in electric vehicles.
Delving deeper into future plans, Suzuki has announced a substantial investment of Rs 70,000 crore (approximately $8 billion) over the next five to six years aimed at expanding production, launching new models, and safeguarding its market position. The Gujarat plant is set to become one of the world's largest automobile manufacturing hubs, with a projected capacity of 1 million units and ramped-up EV production beginning immediately.