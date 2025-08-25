PM Modi Holds 2-km Roadshow In Ahmedabad Ahead of Public Rally

Thousands line streets as Modi launches projects worth ₹5,477 crore during Gujarat visit

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
A man is holding a face mask of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod (Photo by Kabir Jhangiani Getty Images)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 2-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad’s eastern region.

  • CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Paatil welcomed him at the airport.

  • Modi to address a rally after launching ₹5,477 crore worth of projects at Khodaldham ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, led a grand 2-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday evening, drawing massive public participation ahead of a scheduled rally.

Upon landing at the Ahmedabad airport, Modi was received by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat. The Prime Minister then proceeded to the Naroda area, where his roadshow stretched from Haridarshan crossroads to Khodaldham ground in Nikol.

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters lined both sides of the route, waving and cheering as Modi greeted them. The Prime Minister is set to address a large public gathering at Khodaldham ground, where he will inaugurate and launch development projects collectively worth ₹5,477 crore.

Published At:
Tags

