PM Modi Holds 2-km Roadshow In Ahmedabad Ahead of Public Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, led a grand 2-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday evening, drawing massive public participation ahead of a scheduled rally.
Upon landing at the Ahmedabad airport, Modi was received by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat. The Prime Minister then proceeded to the Naroda area, where his roadshow stretched from Haridarshan crossroads to Khodaldham ground in Nikol.
Thousands of enthusiastic supporters lined both sides of the route, waving and cheering as Modi greeted them. The Prime Minister is set to address a large public gathering at Khodaldham ground, where he will inaugurate and launch development projects collectively worth ₹5,477 crore.