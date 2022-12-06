Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Gives Flying Kisses To People At BJP Office

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on an intresting note Twitter

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 9:40 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, giving flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march.

This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram'. The yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi. After covering approximately 12 km, the yatra is scheduled to reach Devarighata at around 10 am.

After lunch, it will resume from Suket at 3.30 pm. The night stay has been planned at Moru Kalan Khel Maidan here. Even as Gandhi is taking out his yatra in Rajasthan, the party high command appointed senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa the state's in-charge after Ajay Maken tendered his resignation from the post.

(With PTI inputs)

Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi
