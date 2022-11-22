Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi To Join Rally On Wednesday As It Enters Madhya Pradesh

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:11 am

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh.

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra.

In a tweet, Ramesh said Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.

"Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said in his tweet in Hindi.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders and workers, began the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. 

It has traversed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Visually told More

