Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra Is India's Second Freedom Struggle: Chidambaram

Bharat Jodo Yatra preparations
Bharat Jodo Yatra preparations Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:37 pm

Bharat Jodo Yatra, launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, is the country's second freedom struggle and it will go on till the divisive forces are defeated, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram said.

Lashing out at the BJP for criticizing the nationwide yatra, he said the BJP would have no role in this second freedom struggle, which will see that party decimated.

"I wish to tell those criticizing our Bharat Jodo Yatra that you had no role in India's freedom struggle during which Mahatma

Gandhi gave the slogan: do or die. Now too, you will have no role. Our journey will not end till the divisive forces are defeated,"

Chidambaram said addressing the rally near the Gandhi Mandapam here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leaders belittled the Congress yatra, as they apparently did not want the nation to remain united. "When we say let's unite, they say divide," he said indicating that the saffron party's attempt to divide the nation will not fructify.

(Inputs from PTI)

