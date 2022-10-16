The Congress on Sunday said four persons suffered a "minor electric shock" near Moka here, while tying flags to a pole, for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala visited the injured at hospital, where they are recovering, and the party has announced Rs one lakh financial help to all four.

"An unfortunate incident occurred during the Yatra today. A few of our friends suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole. They have been tended to in the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballari. I am happy to see that they have not suffered any major injuries, and their morale continues to remain high," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Noting that those injured were immediately helped and taken care of, and their safety and health prioritised, he said, "I would like to take this opportunity to tell all those involved in the Yatra to take safety precautions and utmost care while they go about fulfilling their duties as we forge ahead in our mission to unite India. "

The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka began at Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu. Earlier, Surjewala in a tweet said, "Today, an unfortunate incident happened in yatra when 4 persons got minor electric shock near Moka town in Ballary. Sh. Rahul Gandhi deputed me and Nagendra, MLA to visit the Civil Hospital. God is kind as everyone is fine. INC will give ?1 Lakh financial help to all four."

(WIith PTI inputs)