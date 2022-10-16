Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 4 Persons Suffer "Minor Electric Shock" While Tying Flags To A Pole

The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka began at  Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu. Earlier, Surjewala in a tweet said, "Today, an unfortunate incident happened in yatra when 4 persons got minor electric shock near Moka town in Ballary.

Listen to the story

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Persons suffered electric shock while tying flags for the Bharat Jodo Yatra Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 4:09 pm

The Congress on Sunday said four persons suffered a "minor electric shock" near Moka here, while tying flags to a pole, for the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala visited the injured at hospital, where they are recovering, and the party has announced Rs one lakh financial help to all four.

"An unfortunate incident occurred during the Yatra today. A few of our friends suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole. They have been tended to in the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballari. I am happy to see that they have not suffered any major injuries, and their morale continues to remain high," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Noting that those injured were immediately helped and taken care of, and their safety and health prioritised, he said, "I would like to take this opportunity to tell all those involved in the Yatra to take safety precautions and utmost care while they go about fulfilling their duties as we forge ahead in our mission to unite India. "

The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka began at  Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu. Earlier, Surjewala in a tweet said, "Today, an unfortunate incident happened in yatra when 4 persons got minor electric shock near Moka town in Ballary. Sh. Rahul Gandhi deputed me and Nagendra, MLA to visit the Civil Hospital. God is kind as everyone is fine. INC will give ?1 Lakh financial help to all four."

(WIith PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Persons Suffer Minor Electric Shock Tying Flags Pole Financial Help Rahul Gandhi Congress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child