'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Reach Rajasthan's Dholpur On Feb 25

PTI
February 22, 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Rajasthan Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will reach Rajasthan's Dholpur district on February 25, a party spokesperson said here Thursday.

The yatra will enter Dholpur on Sunday where Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai will hand over the Yatra flag to his Rajasthan counterpart Govind Singh Dotasra, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Dotasra has formed a committee for coordination and cooperation in the arrangements of this yatra. Organization General Secretary Lalit Tunwal, General Secretary Ramsingh Kaswa, General Secretary and Spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi and Rajasthan Pradesh Mahila Congress President Rakhi Gautam are members of the committee.

