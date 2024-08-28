National

Bengaluru: Senior Citizen Dies After Pack Of Stray Dogs Attacks Her During Morning Walk

The woman, identified as 76-year-old Rajdulari Sinha, was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am, according to the police cited in a news agency PTI report.

Bengaluru jalahalli airforce camp dog attack
A social media user said on X that she witnessed the incident but could not help due to the walls. Photo: X/@smarthari
info_icon

A retired teacher in her 70s died after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs during her morning walk in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said. A social media user said on X that she witnessed the incident but could not help due to the walls.

The woman, identified as 76-year-old Rajdulari Sinha, was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am, according to the police cited in a news agency PTI report.

The deceased was a retired teacher and mother-in-law of an airman sustained.

A case of unnatural death report has been filed in Gangamma Gudi police station, a senior police officer said, adding that she received multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

Posting on social media platform X, a social media user, who claimed to have witnessed the incident stated, "Its a tragic scene in the morning itself. Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me, until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall."

"I was the helpless eyewitness. Due to their big wall, I couldnt save her. I shouted and called some people and they took her to hospital, but no use," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
  2. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
  3. IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  5. ICC Chairman-Elect Jay Shah Bats For Test Cricket, Wants Longer Format To 'Remain Priority'
Football News
  1. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
  2. La Liga: Olmo Happy To End Rayo Vallecano Hoodoo On Dream Barcelona Debut
  3. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  4. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
  5. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  2. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  3. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  4. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  5. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: CM Mamata Says 'Will Amend Laws To Ensure Death Penalty To Rapists'
  2. Gujarat Floods: 16 Dead, 15,000 Shifted To Safety; Crocodile On Flooded Streets Of Vadodara
  3. Bengaluru: Senior Citizen Dies After Pack Of Stray Dogs Attacks Her During Morning Walk
  4. 'Enough Is Enough': President Murmu Breaks Silence On Kolkata Rape Horror, Crimes Against Women
  5. 'Personifies Dignity, Empowerment': PM Modi Hails Jan Dhan Yojana As It Completes 10 Years
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  2. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  3. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  4. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  5. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
World News
  1. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  2. Bangladesh: Body Of Gazi TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Floating In Lake, Probe On
  3. Maldives: Muizzu Claims Oppositing Trying To Stage 'Financial Coup'
  4. Middle East Tensions: 9 Killed In Israeli Raids Across West Bank; Will Win War Against Terror, Says Israel's Official
  5. Pakistani Woman's Smile After Killing Two In Car Accident Sparks Outrage | Video
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: CM Mamata Says 'Will Amend Laws To Ensure Death Penalty To Rapists'
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists