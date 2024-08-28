Bengaluru: Senior Citizen Dies After Pack Of Stray Dogs Attacks Her During Morning Walk

A retired teacher in her 70s died after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs during her morning walk in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said. A social media user said on X that she witnessed the incident but could not help due to the walls.
The woman, identified as 76-year-old Rajdulari Sinha, was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am, according to the police cited in a news agency PTI report.
The deceased was a retired teacher and mother-in-law of an airman sustained.
A case of unnatural death report has been filed in Gangamma Gudi police station, a senior police officer said, adding that she received multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital.
Posting on social media platform X, a social media user, who claimed to have witnessed the incident stated, "Its a tragic scene in the morning itself. Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me, until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall."
"I was the helpless eyewitness. Due to their big wall, I couldnt save her. I shouted and called some people and they took her to hospital, but no use," he added.