Bengaluru: Security Guard Masturbates In Front Of Woman Passenger At Metro Station, Suspended

The video of a security guard performing obscene act in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media with the people expressing their outrage over the disturbing video. The incident is believed to have occurred on March 17.
In her complaint, the woman had alleged that a security guard was continuously staring at her from the opposite end of the platform and made obscene gestures. “It happened around 2.30 pm (March 17). This happened in Jalahalli metro station. I was so uncomfortable and I tried asking him but still he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So, I started taking a video. Then he turned aside,” she said.
The video shows a man reportedly a security guard employed at a metro station touching his private parts and masturbating in front of passengers, particularly targeting a woman passenger.
Later, the woman, deeply distressed by the security guard’s behavior, took to social media to document her ordeal. She demanded accountability from the Bengaluru police.
The act has sparked outrage and condemnation on social media.
"Today I had an experience where a security guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 in noon. This happened in Jalahalli metro station," the woman has reportedly said in her complaint.
"I was so uncomfortable during the daytime itself. And I tried asking him but still he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So I started taking a video," she added.
The woman also forwarded the video to the Bengaluru metro authorities, seeking strict action against the man. She later alleged that the metro authorities did not respond to her complaints. However, the Bengaluru Police, taking note of the incident, contacted the woman and initiated a probe, the reports said.
"The man is squint-eyed. The authorities have been notified and appropriate action will be taken against him," NDTV quoted Yashwant Chavan, spokesperson for the Bengaluru Metro as having said.
Following the complaint, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has suspended the security guard for the inappropriate behaviour.