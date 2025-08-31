Omar Abdullah Orders Relief After Cloudburst Devastates Kishtwar’s Warwan Valley

Cloudburst in Warwan Valley’s Margi hamlet damaged 15 houses fully and over 100 partially, impacting more than 100 families.
No casualties reported, but large tracts of agricultural land and local infrastructure were severely damaged.
Community kitchen set up, essential supplies being restored, and rehabilitation measures ordered by CM Omar Abdullah.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to families affected by a cloudburst in Warwan Valley, Kishtwar district.
The incident occurred in Margi hamlet on Wednesday evening, damaging 15 houses completely and over 100 partially, along with large stretches of agricultural land. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported.
On Saturday, the CM expressed deep anguish over the damage caused by flash floods and instructed officials to ensure restoration of connectivity, relief camps, and safety measures for the affected, including nomadic Bakerwal communities in the upper reaches.
Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and SSP Naresh Singh visited the site on Saturday to oversee ground-level assessments.
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Marwah Mohd Ashraf, the cloudburst damaged 14–15 houses completely and over 100 partially, affecting more than 100 families. Rescue teams remain active in the area as officials continue assessing losses.
A community kitchen has been set up to serve the displaced, and efforts are ongoing to restore essential supplies. Authorities have assured that relief and rehabilitation measures will continue until normalcy is restored.