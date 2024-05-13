National

Bengaluru: 5-Year-Old Killed As Teen 'Accidentally' Presses Accelerator While Cleaning Car

The accused, who is said to be around 18 years of age, was cleaning the car outside his house and hit the accelerator accidentally after starting the vehicle.

File photo of a street in Bengaluru | X/@Mvmtraffic
incident occurred when the kids were playing in front of their house in Murugeshpalya in Bengaluru. Photo: File photo of a street in Bengaluru | X/@Mvmtraffic
A five-year-old boy in Karnataka's Bengaluru died on Sunday after someone accidentally hit the accelerator of a vehicle while cleaning it. While the five-year-old boy was killed, another boy of the same age was injured in the freak accident.

The deceased has been identified as Aarav, according to a news agency PTI report. The incident occurred when the kids were playing in front of their house in Murugeshpalya in Bengaluru.

The accused, who is said to be around 18 years of age, was cleaning the car outside his house and hit the accelerator accidentally after starting the vehicle.

The car picked up speed, ramming into several vehicles parked on the road, and also the kids who were playing, severely injuring them.

Neighbours rushed to the scene and shifted the kids to the hospital, but Aarav couldn't make it and died before reaching there.

The other boy, who has sustained injuries and a fracture, is undergoing treatment, the PTI report cited police sources as saying.

Jeevan Bhima Nagar Traffic police have detained the accused youth and have registered a case.

