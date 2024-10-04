National

Bengal: Protesting Doctors Call Off Total Ceasework, Threaten To Sit In Hunger Strike Next

Holding clocks in their hands, the doctors reiterated their demands including the directive to form a central enquiry committee for disciplinary proceedings against alleged perpetrators involved in "threat culture" in all medical colleges of West Bengal, among others.

Kolkata: Junior doctors march to CBI office_1
Kolkata Rape Case: Junior doctors during a rally to CBI office | Photo: PTI
Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic on Friday evening called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals but threatened to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours.

"We are calling off our 'total cease work'. But we will continue our sit-in protest. We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfill our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," an agitating doctor, Debasish Halder of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, said.

