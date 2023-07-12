Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bengal Needs To Fight Violence, Corruption: Governor Bose

Home National

Bengal Needs To Fight Violence, Corruption: Governor Bose

Bose condemned the incidents of violence that left 15 people dead during the panchayat election process.

CV Ananda Bose interacts with media
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose condemned the incidents of violence in Bengal Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 12 Jul 2023 9:59 am

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said that the state has two enemies - violence and corruption, and political parties should fight these out. Bose condemned the incidents of violence that left 15 people dead during the panchayat election process. The counting of votes is now underway. 

"There is a two-point agenda for (the) entire Bengal... irrespective of political affiliations. Fight against two common enemies. The first enemy is violence and the second one is corruption,” Bose said at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor said he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state. "Political parties should realise that elections are not grounds to examine one's physical strength. Elections should be fought on the ballot, not bullet," he added.

Advertisement

Tags

National Bengal Needs To Fight Violence Corruption Governor Bose Political Parties RURAL POLLS Panchayat Election Process

Related stories

Bengal Panchayat Election: TMC Sweeps Violence-marred Bengal Panchayat Polls, BJP Distant Second

West Bengal Panchayat Election Results: Celebrations Begin As TMC Takes Mammoth Lead, BJP A Distant Second

West Bengal Governor Bose Meets Home Minister Shah And President Murmu, Says 'There Will Be Light At The End Of Tunnel'

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read