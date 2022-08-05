Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Bengal Logs 783 New Covid-19 Cases, Five Fresh Fatalities

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 8:45 pm

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,97,679 on Friday as 783 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,389, a health bulletin said. The state had registered 775 cases and four deaths on Thursday.

West Bengal now has 9,006 active cases, with 290 of them hospitalised, while 20,67,284 people recovered from the disease so far, including 1,720 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the discharge rate was at 98.55 per cent. The positivity rate was at 6.32 per cent as 12,396 samples were tested for Covid-19, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,60,45,384.

(With PTI inputs)

