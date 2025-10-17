Belgian Court Orders Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India

Choksi, 66, owner of the Gitanjali Group, has been in custody since his arrest on April 11, 2025, after the CBI tracked him to Belgium in July 2024 and filed the extradition request. He faces charges including criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), cheating (420), criminal breach of trust (409), destruction of evidence (201), and bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act. India presented evidence of frauds involving fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) issued without margins or entries in PNB's systems, in collusion with nephew Nirav Modi.