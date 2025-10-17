Belgian Court Orders Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India

Choksi, 66, owner of the Gitanjali Group, has been in custody since his arrest on April 11, 2025, after the CBI tracked him to Belgium in July 2024 and filed the extradition request

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
mehul choksi
Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi Surfaces In Belgium Photo: | File Pic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Antwerp court validates Choksi's arrest and India's request, confirming dual criminality for fraud charges under IPC and anti-corruption laws.

  • Choksi accused of ₹13,000-crore PNB scam via fraudulent LoUs/FLCs with Nirav Modi; evidence includes fund diversions and evasion attempts.

  • Appeal possible within 15 days; India assures compliant jail conditions, marking progress in 7-year chase of the fugitive.

Antwerp court in Belgium ruled, approving the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi to face trial in the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The court upheld the validity of his April arrest by Belgian police, based on India's request, satisfying dual criminality requirements under international treaties.

Choksi, 66, owner of the Gitanjali Group, has been in custody since his arrest on April 11, 2025, after the CBI tracked him to Belgium in July 2024 and filed the extradition request. He faces charges including criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), cheating (420), criminal breach of trust (409), destruction of evidence (201), and bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act. India presented evidence of frauds involving fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) issued without margins or entries in PNB's systems, in collusion with nephew Nirav Modi.

The ruling came after hearings where CBI teams attended thrice, hiring a European law firm, and invoking UN conventions against corruption and transnational crime. Choksi's multiple bail pleas were rejected due to flight risk; he claims Antiguan citizenship, but India insists he remains Indian. India assured humane treatment in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail Barrack No. 12, meeting European standards.

Related Content
Related Content

Though a preliminary win, Choksi can appeal to Belgium's Supreme Court within 15 days, delaying his return. Officials hailed it as validation of India's pursuit of economic fugitives since Choksi fled in January 2018.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Inch Closer To Semifinals With 10-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  4. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

  5. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Issues Show-Cause Notices To Govt Officers Attending RSS Events, Warns of Suspension

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Trump To Meet Putin In Budapest Following Their Call, Aims To End Inglorious Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti