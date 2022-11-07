BEL, Delhi Metro Tie Up For Unmanned Operation Of Trains

Defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) to jointly develop an indigenous communication-based train control system (i-CBTC).

The Bengaluru-headquartered BEL termed the pact as a milestone in achieving self-reliance in rail and Metro operations.

i-CBTC, being indigenously developed for the first time in the country, would ensure unmanned operations of Metro and trains, BEL said in a statement.

"It is a big leap forward in the field of metro and rail automation and will give a boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission of the Central government," the company said.

The project is being implemented under the ambit of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and DMRC.