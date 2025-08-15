‘Be the President of Peace’: Released Hamas Hostages Urge Donald Trump To End Gaza War

Six former hostages and the widow of a man executed by Hamas call on Trump to halt the conflict and secure the release of those still held in Gaza.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hamas, IDF, Israel, President trump, President of peace
Judith Raanan (right) and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie being escorted by Gal Hirsch, the Israeli official appointed for hostage-related affairs after Hamas released them from captivity in Gaza Strip. File Photo
Six former hostages of Hamas and the widow of another hostage killed in captivity have appealed to US President Donald Trump to help end the war in Gaza and secure the release of those still being held.

The appeal was made in a video released by the campaign group Bring Them Home Now on X, featuring Naama Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, Doron Steinbrecher, Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehoud, Iair Horn, and Michal Lobanov, the wife of Alexander Lubanov, one of six hostages executed by Hamas in August last year.

The group thanked Trump for his role in securing the return of 39 hostages. “President Trump, we want to thank you for bringing us home. We know it wasn’t easy. Your leadership, and your courage, gave us back our lives and our families. We are here today – because you chose to act,” Levy said.

Horn called on Trump to push for an end to the conflict. “President Trump, you have the power to change history, to be the ‘president of peace’ who ended the war and suffering, and brought all the hostages home,” he said.

Troufanov underlined the risks faced by those still in captivity. “Every bullet, every strike, could be the one that ends their life,” he said.

Yehoud, whose partner remains held in Gaza, said: “Every single one needs to come back home.” Horn, whose brother is among the remaining hostages, repeated his plea: “You have the power to make history, to be the president of peace, who ended the war, ended the suffering, and brought every hostage home, including my little brother.”

Lobanov spoke of the return of her husband’s body after his execution by Hamas. “He came back to me in a coffin,” she said. “President Trump, please act now before it’s too late for them, too.”

Mothers warn of risk from military action

Earlier this week, mothers of Israeli hostages, including one who appeared emaciated in a recent Hamas video, voiced fears that a planned Israeli military offensive in Gaza could further endanger the captives.

“When I heard that our government intends to extend the war in Gaza, I as a mother am afraid, because we know that Hamas gives commands…to kill the hostages whenever (our military) is getting close to them,” said Viki Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier still being held in Gaza.

Galia David, mother of Evyatar David, seen in the recent Hamas footage, expressed similar concerns. “We know from hostages who were released that there are hard stories, that they are even more evil with them when there is fighting,” she said.

