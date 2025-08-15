Six former Hamas hostages and a widow appealed to Donald Trump to end the Gaza war and secure the release of those still held.
The group thanked Trump for helping free 39 hostages and warned that ongoing fighting risks killing those in captivity.
Mothers of current hostages voiced fears that a planned Israeli offensive could trigger reprisals from Hamas.
Six former hostages of Hamas and the widow of another hostage killed in captivity have appealed to US President Donald Trump to help end the war in Gaza and secure the release of those still being held.
The appeal was made in a video released by the campaign group Bring Them Home Now on X, featuring Naama Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, Doron Steinbrecher, Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehoud, Iair Horn, and Michal Lobanov, the wife of Alexander Lubanov, one of six hostages executed by Hamas in August last year.
The group thanked Trump for his role in securing the return of 39 hostages. “President Trump, we want to thank you for bringing us home. We know it wasn’t easy. Your leadership, and your courage, gave us back our lives and our families. We are here today – because you chose to act,” Levy said.
Horn called on Trump to push for an end to the conflict. “President Trump, you have the power to change history, to be the ‘president of peace’ who ended the war and suffering, and brought all the hostages home,” he said.
Troufanov underlined the risks faced by those still in captivity. “Every bullet, every strike, could be the one that ends their life,” he said.
Yehoud, whose partner remains held in Gaza, said: “Every single one needs to come back home.” Horn, whose brother is among the remaining hostages, repeated his plea: “You have the power to make history, to be the president of peace, who ended the war, ended the suffering, and brought every hostage home, including my little brother.”
Lobanov spoke of the return of her husband’s body after his execution by Hamas. “He came back to me in a coffin,” she said. “President Trump, please act now before it’s too late for them, too.”
Mothers warn of risk from military action
Earlier this week, mothers of Israeli hostages, including one who appeared emaciated in a recent Hamas video, voiced fears that a planned Israeli military offensive in Gaza could further endanger the captives.
“When I heard that our government intends to extend the war in Gaza, I as a mother am afraid, because we know that Hamas gives commands…to kill the hostages whenever (our military) is getting close to them,” said Viki Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier still being held in Gaza.
Galia David, mother of Evyatar David, seen in the recent Hamas footage, expressed similar concerns. “We know from hostages who were released that there are hard stories, that they are even more evil with them when there is fighting,” she said.