Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

JNU Student Injured After Bathroom Roof Collapses Inside Hostel

The incident has taken place inside Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Sabarmati Hostel, with officials accepting that infrastructure issues plague the varsity’s hostels.

JNU Student Injured After Bathroom Roof Collapses Inside Hostel
Student has been injured after ceiling collapses on him inside JNU.(File photo-Representational image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 5:53 pm

In a sad state of affairs, a student was injured after bathroom ceiling collapses due to dampness inside a hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday.

The incident took place at the varsity’s Sabarmati Hostel. 

"The student was severely injured and has been taken to the Safdarjung Hospital. This is a clear case of criminal negligence on part of the hostel wardens and the Dean of Students,” All India Students' Association activist Madhurima Kundu said.

Related stories

JNU Clash: Members Of Students' Union Demand Judicial Probe To Be Conducted By Ex-HC Judge

JNU Violence: Students Protest Outside Jamia Millia Islamia; Demand Protection Of Muslim Lives

JNU Clash: Edu Ministry Seeks Report From Varsity, Students Union Demands Judicial Probe

He continued: "We have time and again brought up the issue of dilapidated hostel infrastructure and falling ceilings with the authorities, but the JNU administration has been trying to digress the issue in the name of lack of funds," 

A senior university official confirmed the incident and said that due to dampness, the portion of the bathroom ceiling collapsed and injured the second year student of BA in German languages.

"The student sustained minor injuries and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the hostel warden. He is doing fine. He underwent an X-ray which shows everything is fine. The report of CT Scan is awaited," the official said.

The official said there are infrastructure issues in the university and hostels, specifically the ones that are old, require repair.

"We have not got funds. We have sought Rs 54 crore to carry out major repair work in hostels but the approval is awaited. We have carried out minor repair work in Brahmputra Hostel. Sabarmati Hostel will be next followed by Narmada. These are old hostels," he added. 

A senior police official, however, said, "We have not received any PCR call or any complaint so far in this regard."(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) Infrastructure Sabarmati Hostel Ceiling Collapses Injured Student Safdarjung Hospital Brahmputra Hostel Narmada Hostel Repairing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat