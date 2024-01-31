Banned Gutka, Tobacco Products Valued At Rs 12.45 Lakh Seized In Thane; 1 Held

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized a stock of banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 12.45 lakh in Thane district of Maharashtra and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of the FDA along with police raised a premises near a hotel in Bhiwandi area on Tuesday and seized the banned products, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said. A 34-year-old driver of a tempo parked near the premises was apprehended in this connection.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 179 (refusing to answer public servant authorized to question) and the FDA regulations, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab four other persons for the involvement in the offence, he said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.