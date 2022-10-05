Ban On Same Village-Gotra Marriages, And Other Demands From Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat



Among a list of important resolutions, the Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat on Tuesday demanded an amendment in the Hindu Marriage Act in order to ban marriages between people from the same gotra and within the same village.

Around 150 khap (councils), social organisations, and other entities, from different North Indian states attended the event.

The mahapanchayat was presided by the body's national convenor, Tek Ram Kandela in Jind, Haryana.

“We have demanded from the government that the Hindu Marriage Act should be amended to ban marriages within the same village and the adjacent village as well as within the same gotra,” said Kandela.

Other issues were raised at the mahapanchayat. It included the demand to conduct a special girdawari (survey) to gauge the impact of crop damage caused by the recent rains and compensation for those who suffered losses, Kandela said. It was discussed to make immediate arrangements for drainage of water in waterlogged areas.

To dissuade youngsters from taking drugs, a resolution was passed to form a committee under Kandela's chairmanship in every village, which would prepare a report on the menace and send it to the chief minister and the Centre.

Kandela said the Khap Mahapanchayat will seek a meeting with the chief minister regarding these and various other issues.