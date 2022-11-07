Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ban On BS III Petrol, BS IV Diesel Vehicles To Continue Till November 13: Delhi Government

The transport department, in an order, said the vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

Weather: Air pollution in Delhi
Weather: Air pollution in Delhi Photo: PTI/Sachin Saini

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:52 pm

Movement of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi will remain banned till November 13, while trucks will be allowed to enter the national capital, according to officials. As the city's air quality improved, the Delhi government on Monday also decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order that asked 50 per cent of its staff to work from home.

"BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference here on Monday.

The transport department, in an order, said the vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000. Vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work do not come under the ban's purview.

"As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS- III petrol and BS- IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM (Centre for Air Quality Management) orders GRAP-III and above restrictions," the order read.

"If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV is found plying on roads, it will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988," it further stated. The department, in another order, said there will be no ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi and Delhi-registered diesel operated medium goods and heavy goods vehicles.

In a related development,  LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey which received responses from over 9,000 owners of BS-IV diesel cars.

According to the survey, a section of the car owners expressed displeasure at the CAQM move. Nearly 11 per cent of them said they will violate the ban and face the consequences, while 25 per cent said they will switch to public transport. Another 49 per cent diesel car owners said they had access to vehicles which did not come under the ban and will use those instead. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Delhi Imposes Ban On Non-BS VI-Diesel Vehicles Under GRAP To Tackle Air Pollution: All You Need To Know

Kejriwal Failed To Check Air Pollution In Delhi, Busy In Himachal: BJP

SC To Hear PIL On Delhi's Air Pollution On November 10

Tags

National BS III Petrol BS IV Diesel Vehicles Delhi Government City's Air Quality Reopen Primary Classes Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Motor Vehicle Act CAQM (Centre For Air Quality Management)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live