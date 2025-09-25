Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

While refusing the request, Premji expressed willingness to collaborate on data-driven studies to address Bengaluru's traffic issues.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
azim premji
He said tackling traffic congestion along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) needs a scientific, expert-led study to develop long-term solutions. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Azim Premji declined Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s request to open Wipro’s Sarjapur campus road to ease Bengaluru traffic, citing legal and governance issues.

- Premji emphasized that the campus is private property and not intended for public use.

- He offered to collaborate on data-driven studies to find sustainable solutions for the city’s traffic congestion.

Wipro founder Azim Premji has declined Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's request to allow vehicular movement through the company's Sarjapur campus to alleviate traffic congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR). Premji cited legal, governance, and statutory challenges, emphasizing that the campus is private property and not designated for public use.

While refusing the request, Premji expressed willingness to collaborate on data-driven studies to address Bengaluru's traffic issues. He acknowledged the city's complex mobility challenges and suggested a scientific approach to find sustainable solutions.

"With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare," Premji said in the letter.

"That apart it will also be appreciated that our Sarjapur campus is a SEZ providing services to global customers, our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance. Moreover, public vehicular movement through private property would not be effective as a sustainable, long-term solution," Premji said.

Related Content
Related Content

He said tackling traffic congestion along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) needs a scientific, expert-led study to develop long-term solutions. Since the ORR is a key export-oriented corridor, it would need a comprehensive and data-driven approach rather than piecemeal fixes, he added.

"The problem's complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it. To this end, we believe the most effective path forward is to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management. Such an exercise would allow us to develop a holistic roadmap of effective solutions that are implementable in the short, medium, and long term. To demonstrate our commitment to being a part of the solution, Wipro will be pleased to engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study," Premji said in the letter.

This decision comes amid ongoing efforts by the state government to ease traffic bottlenecks, particularly around the Iblur Junction. The government's proposal to utilize private properties like Wipro's campus reflects a broader strategy to involve corporate entities in urban infrastructure solutions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Lose Emon Early | BAN 12/1 (3)

  2. IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

  3. India Test Squad Selection: Five Key Players Missing For West Indies Home Series

  4. Shreyas Iyer At Crossroads: Captaincy, Fitness, And ODI Future

  5. India's Test Squad For West Indies Series 2025: Five Key Takeaways From Selections

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  4. Delhi Police Book Self-Styled Godman After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  4. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  5. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand