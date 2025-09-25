Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

- Azim Premji declined Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s request to open Wipro’s Sarjapur campus road to ease Bengaluru traffic, citing legal and governance issues.
- Premji emphasized that the campus is private property and not intended for public use.
- He offered to collaborate on data-driven studies to find sustainable solutions for the city’s traffic congestion.
Wipro founder Azim Premji has declined Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's request to allow vehicular movement through the company's Sarjapur campus to alleviate traffic congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR). Premji cited legal, governance, and statutory challenges, emphasizing that the campus is private property and not designated for public use.
While refusing the request, Premji expressed willingness to collaborate on data-driven studies to address Bengaluru's traffic issues. He acknowledged the city's complex mobility challenges and suggested a scientific approach to find sustainable solutions.
"With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare," Premji said in the letter.
"That apart it will also be appreciated that our Sarjapur campus is a SEZ providing services to global customers, our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance. Moreover, public vehicular movement through private property would not be effective as a sustainable, long-term solution," Premji said.
He said tackling traffic congestion along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) needs a scientific, expert-led study to develop long-term solutions. Since the ORR is a key export-oriented corridor, it would need a comprehensive and data-driven approach rather than piecemeal fixes, he added.
"The problem's complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it. To this end, we believe the most effective path forward is to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management. Such an exercise would allow us to develop a holistic roadmap of effective solutions that are implementable in the short, medium, and long term. To demonstrate our commitment to being a part of the solution, Wipro will be pleased to engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study," Premji said in the letter.
This decision comes amid ongoing efforts by the state government to ease traffic bottlenecks, particularly around the Iblur Junction. The government's proposal to utilize private properties like Wipro's campus reflects a broader strategy to involve corporate entities in urban infrastructure solutions.