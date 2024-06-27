National

Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70

President Murmu while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament also mentioned that 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened in the country soon.

hospitals (representative image)
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday declared that all citizens aged above 70 years will be provided 'free treatment' under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Murmu while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament also mentioned that 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened in the country soon.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), free health services are being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries, Murmu said.

"Further, the Government is going to take yet another decision in this area. Now all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get the benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana," the President said.

President Murmu's Joint Parliament Address | - PTI
Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament

BY Outlook Web Desk

Murmu mentioned that India is contributing to global health by promoting AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy).

She highlighted the recent worldwide celebration of the International Day of Yoga.

"The prestige of this great legacy of the country is continuously rising in the world. By promoting yoga and AYUSH, India is helping create a healthy world,” the President said.

Today, India is emerging as a leader in every sector from IT to Tourism and from Health to Wellness, she stated.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya - null
Centre Renames Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres to 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The AB-PMJAY is the world's largest publicly funded health insurance scheme and aims to offer Rs 5 lakh per year per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 crore families.

The Hospital Empanelment and Management (HEM) guidelines require State Health Agencies (SHAs) to be responsible for empanelling hospitals under AB-PMJAY.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; Alert In Some Kerala Districts For Rain
  2. 'Secret Meetings In Lift': Uddhav After 'Unexpected' Encounter With Devendra Fadnavis | WATCH
  3. West Bengal: 2 TMC MLAs Launch Dharna In Assembly Premises After Failing To Take Oath
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Shivakumar Mocks Demand For 3 More Deputy Chief Ministers In Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. 'Despicable Me 4': Joey King, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy And Others Charm The Shutterbugs With Quirky Pics In Paris
  2. Lisa Kudrow Is Rewatching 'Friends' For Late Matthew Perry: Celebrating How Hilarious He Was
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  5. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’: 5 Reasons Why This Slice-Of-Life Comedy Film Is A Must-Watch
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  2. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram's Two Reasons Of Happiness - No More Tricky Picth, Maiden T20 WC Final Entry
  3. AFG Vs SA: Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott Criticizes Pitch Choice For 'T20 World Cup Semifinal'
  4. President Murmu Extends Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Highlights India's OLY Bid In Address
  5. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Ecuador End Eight-Year Big Win Drought With Dominant Victory
World News
  1. Kenya Protests: Despite President Ruto's U-Turn On Tax Bill, Security Increased Across Nairobi
  2. Iran Is Choosing A New President: All You Need To Know
  3. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  4. Betting Scandal, Immigration And Healthcare: Key Takeaways From Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer's Final Face-Off
  5. New Jersey Man Struck By Lightning While Protecting Others From Storm
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; Alert In Some Kerala Districts For Rain