Ayodhya: Heavy Rains, Waterlogged And Damaged Roads | In Photos

Heavy rainfall lashed Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, causing severe waterlogging on the roads and disrupting everyday lives of the city's residents. People were seen wading through the flooded routes to get to hospitals, temple and railway stations. The incessant downpour also caused damaged to ongoing repair works at some areas.

Waterlogging amid rain in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

People wade through a waterlogged area at Dharm Path during rain, in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials of civic agencies for gross negligence following road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path in Ayodhya.

Waterlogging at Sri Ram Hospital
Waterlogging at Sri Ram Hospital | Photo: PTI

Waterlogging at Sri Ram Hospital at Dharm Path during rain, in Ayodhya.

Waterlogged premises of Shri Ram Hospital
Waterlogged premises of Shri Ram Hospital | Photo: PTI

People move through waterlogged premises of Shri Ram Hospital during rain, in Ayodhya.

Waterlogged street leading to the Ram temple
Waterlogged street leading to the Ram temple | Photo: PTI

People walk through a waterlogged street leading to the Ram temple after rainfalls, in Ayodhya.

Flooded street in Ayodhya
Flooded street in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

People walk through a flooded street following rains, in Ayodhya.

Railway Station boundary wall collapsed
Railway Station boundary wall collapsed | Photo: PTI

A boundary wall of Ayodhya Dham Railway Station collapsed after rainfall, in Ayodhya.

Rampath caved in Ayodhya
Rampath caved in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

A portion of Rampath caved in following rains, in Ayodhya.

Repair work underway in Ayodhya
Repair work underway in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

Repair work underway after a road got damaged due to rains, in Ayodhya.

