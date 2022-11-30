Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

At Least 6 Members Of Family Killed In Fire, 3 Injured In UP's Firozabad; CM Adityanath Condoles Loss Of Lives

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the government said.

Fire at a shop in Delhi
Members of family killed in short circuit PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 8:12 am

At least six members of a family were killed and three injured on Tuesday after a fire broke out in their electronics-cum-furniture shop on the ground floor of the building they lived in, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit led to the fire, gutting not only the shop but also the owners' house on the first floor, they said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the government said.

Of the six dead, three were children, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said. He said 18 fire brigade vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for almost two-and-half hours. "Since the area is congested, the rescuers had to put in extra efforts," the SSP said. "We are still trying to ascertain that no one is trapped inside. The rescue operations are on," he added. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Family Killed Fire Injured UP Firozabad CM Adityanath Condoles Loss Of Lives
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’