At 37.8 Deg C, Delhi Records Warmest Day Of Year So Far

The national capital recorded the warmest day of the year so far on Friday as the maximum temperature settled five notches above the season's average at 37.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Although the day started on a sunny note, the sky turned overcast in the evening with some parts of the city receiving light rain, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, thundershowers are likely in the city on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 and 20 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, said, "Despite increasing temperatures, the presence of cloudy skies and light showers in Delhi prevented the heat from being felt."

