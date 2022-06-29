Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
National

Assam Reports 68 New COVID-19 Cases

The daily positivity rate has increased to 7.54 per cent as against the previous day's 6.71 per cent. The number of active cases have increased to 362 from the previous day's 306 while 12 patients were discharged during the day.

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 4:03 pm

Assam has reported 68 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,24,715, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate has increased to 7.54 per cent as against the previous day's 6.71 per cent. The number of active cases have increased to 362 from the previous day's 306 while 12 patients were discharged during the day.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 57 cases followed by six in Kamrup (Rural) district and one each in Hojai and Goalpara. After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number COVID cases with 376  new cases reported since June 19. A total of 7,16,365 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while the coronavirus recovery rate is 98.86 per cent. A total of 2,83,90,141 samples have been so far been tested in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,65,78,228 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,60,007 first doses, 2,13,48,072 second doses and 6,70,149 precaution doses have been administered so far, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

