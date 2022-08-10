Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Reports 261 New Covid Cases

Assam now has 3,754 active cases, while 7,30,330 people have recovered from the disease so far. The NHM bulletin added that 4,91,22,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state thus far.

undefined
covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:11 pm

Assam logged 261 fresh COVID-19 infections, a decrease of 43 cases compared to the previous day, as the tally mounted to 7,42,106, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,673, as no Covid fatalities were reported in the state for the fifth consecutive day. The new cases were detected out of 7,195 samples at a positivity rate of 3.63 per cent, it said.

Assam now has 3,754 active cases, while 7,30,330 people have recovered from the disease so far. The NHM bulletin added that 4,91,22,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state thus far.

Related stories

613 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths In Rajasthan

Telangana Logs 605 New Covid-19 Cases

Madhya Pradesh Logs 178 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,243

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally Covid Vaccine Assam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu