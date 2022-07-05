Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Assam Logs 161 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since Feb 14

The state has recorded a total of 7,25,271 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 7,16,573 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered.

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:09 am

Assam reported 161 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in nearly five months, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
The state recorded 198 cases on February 14, 2022.
A total of 161 Covid-19 patients were detected across the state on testing 1,631 samples on Monday, registering a positivity rate of 9.87 per cent, the daily bulletin said.
Ninety cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily Guwahati city, followed by 24 in Kamrup and 11 in Dibrugarh.
There has been no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours.
The state has recorded a total of 7,25,271 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 7,16,573 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered.
There are 710 active cases in the state at present.

-With PTI Input

