Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Assam Logs 1486 New COVID Cases, 20 Deaths

The positivity rate on Tuesday was 4 per cent, a slight decline from 4.66 per cent the previous day.

Assam sees a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases | AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 10:38 am

Assam reported 1,486 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,  325 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,17,892, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Twenty COVID-19 positive patients succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 6,481.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported four deaths, Dibrugarh three and Jorhat and Nagaon two each. One death each was reported from Cachar, Chirang, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri. The death rate remained at 0.90 per cent, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons stood at 1,347. The new 1,486 cases were detected from 37,180 samples tested during the day. The state had reported 1,811 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Monday.

The positivity rate on Tuesday was 4 per cent, a slight decline from 4.66 per cent the previous day. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, continued to log the highest number of new infections with 343 cases detected on Tuesday, 46 less than the previous day. Golaghat district reported 88 new cases, Kamrup (Rural) 83 and Goalpara 63, the NHM bulletin said.

Assam currently has 19,461 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,90,603 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 2,632 patients on Tuesday. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 96.20 per cent. The NHM bulletin also said that 4,14,52,299 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state so far, which comprises 2,31,81,216 first doses, 1,81,01,668 second doses and 1,69,415 precaution doses. The number of shots given on Tuesday was 84,870, an increase from 81,697 jabs administered on Monday.

With PTI Inputs

