Assam Congress Leader Sparks Row After Singing Bangladesh Anthem At Party Meet

Congress leaders swiftly defended Das, s per pti, with Shahadat Ahmed Choudhury (Swapan), chairperson of the media department of the Karimganj (Sribhumi) district Congress committee, asserting, “‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ is a song composed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Das began by saying he would start with a Rabindra Sangeet." Choudhury emphasized Das's patriotism, noting, "He is a respected leader who hoists the Indian flag at Indira Bhavan every Independence Day. There is no question of him singing it as the anthem of Bangladesh." The party dismissed the BJP's outrage as a politically motivated smear ahead of upcoming elections.