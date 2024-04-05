National

Assam Cong Chief Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit Against Himanta

The case was filed by Borah in the court of civil judge (senior division) cum assistant sessions judge no 1, Kamrup Metro, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Assam Congress president files a defamation suit against Himanta Biswa Sarma
info_icon

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a local court here, claiming that various statements made by the BJP leader have damaged his public image and the party.

The case was filed by Borah in the court of civil judge (senior division) cum assistant sessions judge no 1, Kamrup Metro, on Thursday.

Besides Sarma, a leading vernacular daily of the state and its editor have been made respondents in the suit.

Borah has alleged that Sarma's statements on numerous occasions, claiming that the Congress state chief will leave the party soon, has led to a dent in his public image and also harmed the party.

Advertisement

The CM has been claiming that Borah will join the BJP by early next year, which has been refuted by the opposition leader.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; 50% Govt Jobs For Women, MSP Law & More Big Promises Made