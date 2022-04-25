Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Ask Devotees To Strictly Follow Covid Guidelines: Mathura Admin To Temples

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 4:13 pm

The Mathura district administration on Monday directed temple authorities to ensure that devotees follow COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of rising cases in the neighbouring districts. 

A large number of devotees are coming to Mathura every day from the Delhi-NCR region. Their numbers reach thousands, especially during weekends, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said. 

In such a situation, it is very important to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like the use of masks and social distancing. Along with cleanliness in temples, sanitisation work should also be done regularly, he said.

“Devotees should be asked to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines,” Chahal asserted. The order comes after a mother-son duo tested positive for the virus after they returned from a function in Ghaziabad. 

Mathura Covid cell in-charge Bhudev Singh said the duo has been isolated at their home. On Sunday, 213 COVID-19 positive cases were found in Uttar Pradesh, with Gautam Buddh Nagar reporting the maximum 98 cases followed by 56 in Ghaziabad, 15 in Agra and 10 cases in Lucknow. 

(With PTI inputs)

