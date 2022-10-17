Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Ashok Gehlot Takes Jibe At BJP, Says Injustice Done With Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot said the treatment meted out to Vasundhara Raje by BJP has never happened in the Congress and former CMs have been given respect and positions.

Congress presidential election: Ashok Gehlot votes
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot casting his vote during Congress presidential election. Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 5:43 pm

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the "injustice" the party's high command is doing with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is being seen by everyone.

Such a situation has never happened in the Congress and former chief ministers have been given respect and positions, he told reporters here.

"The injustice that the BJP is doing with her is in front of everyone. You do not behave well with a former chief minister, do not even talk, do not give appointment … this has never happened in our party," Gehlot said targeting the BJP high command.

To a question about Raje, who is a BJP national vice president, targeting the Congress government in the state, he claimed looking at the situation created by the BJP for her, it becomes her duty to say certain things in such a way that she can come back to relevance.

"When you behave in this way, after she is not on the (chief minister) post, then what will she do? She will also do something," the chief minister said. 

Gehlot said that he too has been a former chief minister and got full respect within the Congress, and was also made in-charge of Gujarat and AICC general secretary.

Raje, a two-time Rajasthan chief minister, has held a show of strength through several visits and tours in the state.

Recently, when Raje was touring Bikaner, people for rally of hers were mobilised by BJP rebel and former minister Devi Singh Bhati. He had left the BJP against the party high command's decision in 2019 to give Arjun Ram Meghwal a Lok Sabha ticket for the second time.

Ahead of Raje's meeting, Bhati had declared that he would return to the party fold. However, the joining did not take place.

(With PTI inputs)
 

