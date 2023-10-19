Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Ashok Gehlot Plays Down Rift Within Rajasthan Congress Unit Amid Candidate List Delay

Congress held lengthy meetings to finalise the first list of candidates for the November 25 Assembly elections.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 4:59 pm

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday refuted reports about the delay in ticket distribution to his rift with party leader Sachin Pilot. 

He said there were no differences within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress. 

He claimed he had not opposed the candidature of even one candidate (of the Pilot camp) and was taking decisions in favour of Sachin Pilot's supporters.

"The pain of the opposition regarding the selection process is that why are there no differences in the Congress party. I am sure you are talking about Sachin Pilot. All the decisions are being made by everyone's opinion. I am participating in the decisions of Sachin Pilot's supporters, in their favour. Only the BJP is concerned with smooth decision-making," HT quoted him as having said.

He added:"We are all united. I've not opposed any single candidate (of Pilot side)".

“After Sonia Gandhi became (Congress) president, the first decision she took was to make me the chief minister. I was not the CM candidate but she selected me as the CM...I want to leave the CM post but this post is not leaving me and it won't leave me also,” he said as per the report.

The chief ministerial post was the main bone of contention between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in 2018. 

The tussle over the post and its fallout precipitated the unsuccessful 2020 rebellion, which ended with Pilot losing his posts of deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

The Congress on Wednesday held lengthy meetings to finalise the first list of candidates for the November 25 elections.

An IE report said the delay was the consequence of differences in the party over denial of tickets to some ministers. Gehlot is reportedly keen on rewarding his ministers for supporting him during the rebellion. He also wants to give tickets to the six BSP MLAs who joined the Congress in 2019. The party leadership, however, wishes to snub those who have small chances of winning the polls.


 

