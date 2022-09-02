Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Another Pre-Poll Guarantee In Gujarat Today

The AAP leader has so far announced several pre-poll "guarantees" including free electricity up to 300 units, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare, free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:57 am

Continuing the Aam Aadmi Party's aggressive campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing another “guarantee” for voters on Friday in Devbhumi Dwarka district. 

The AAP leader has so far announced several pre-poll “guarantees” including free electricity up to 300 units, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare, free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women. 

During his two-day Gujarat visit from Friday, Kejriwal will declare a “major pre-poll guarantee” in Dwarka town, an  AAP statement said. Elections are due in the BJP-ruled state by year-end.

The AAP leader will start his tour by addressing a gathering in Dwarka town. Later he will offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadheesh temple there in the evening. On Saturday, he will be in Surendranagar town in Saurashtra region to attend a meeting of village sarpanchas.

Later he will attend a town hall meeting with Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs) who work in eGram centres. The Delhi CM has visited Gujarat multiple times in the last few months.

(With PTI Inputs)

