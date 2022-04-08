Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Progress Of Delhi Budget, To Provide 20 Lakh Jobs In Five Years

Arvind Kejriwal PTI Photo

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 2:49 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday conducted a meeting to review the progress of Delhi Budget and to expedite implementation of schemes to provide 20 lakh jobs in next five years.

The Aam Aadmi Party government had last month presented its budget and named it 'Rozgar Budget' as it aimed at giving 20 lakh jobs in next five years.

“Today, during the review of Rozgar Budget, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji said that ‘The way the whole country looks towards Delhi today regarding education, health, electricity, water. In the same way, we will also give a solution to employment,’” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a tweet in Hindi.

Officials said that in the meeting, targets and timelines of each department were set to provide 20 lakh jobs in next five years.

“In the budget of Delhi, we have set a target of creating 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years. Such work is being done for the first time in the country. Took a meeting of all departments today. Targets and timelines were set for each department. Everyone is very excited. I believe that we will definitely achieve our goal,” Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also attended the meeting at 11 am along with officials of all concerned departments. 

"CM Sh @ArvindKejriwal ji (sic) conducted a meeting to review details & expedite implementation of ongoing & new programs in Rozgar Budget. Under his leadership, Delhi Govt is committed to creating 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years,” Sisodia said in a tweet after the meeting.

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Budget Job Opportunities Rozgar Budget Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Government Government Of India AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Employment New Delhi India
