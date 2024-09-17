Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Resign Today, Key AAP Meeting To Decide New Delhi CM Pick

After getting bail from the Supreme Court in the CBI case against him on the excise policy scam, Arvind Kejriwal announced he would be stepping down from the position of Delhi Chief Minister.
Ahead of his resignation, which is expected today, members of the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a key meeting to decide the next pick for the post of chief minister.
As per Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kejriwal held one-on-one discussions with each party leader to seek feedback on the candidate for the next CM.
"Since he met everyone separately, no one knows about the discussions held with other leaders,” said the AAP minister. After this meeting on Monday, the party decided to convene on Tuesday at 11:30 AM.
After deciding the new CM Pick, Arvind Kejriwal is expected to meet with Lt Governor VK Saxena around 4:30 PM on Tuesday to tender his resignation.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested once again by the CBI regarding his involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam. However, last week, the Supreme Court of India granted the AAP leader bail.
Days after walking out of Tihar Jail, the AAP Supremo announced that he will resign in two days and called for early elections in the National Capital.
Kejriwal further stated that he would not return as Chief Minister of Delhi until people gave him a "certificate of honesty".
"I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. Till they respond, I won’t sit on CM’s chair… I will only sit on CM’s chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. I want to give ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) after coming out of jail," said Kejriwal.