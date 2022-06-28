Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Demands Strict Punishment For Perpetrators Of Udaipur Murder

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the murder of a tailor in Udaipur horrific and has demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Arvind Kejriwal Demands Strict Punishment For Perpetrators Of Udaipur Murder
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 10:42 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan over an "insult to Islam" horrifying and demanded that the perpetrators be given strict punishment. He said such dastardly acts have no place in a civilized society.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, saying in a video posted on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered communal tension in Udaipur, part of which has been placed under curfew.

"The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilized society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be given strict punishment," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Related stories

Muslim Organization Condemns Udaipur Killing

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Gujarat BJP Delegation In Delhi To Learn From Arvind Kejriwal's Model Of Governance: AAP

In a video posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had "beheaded" the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Police have detained two people for allegedly killing the tailor and additional force has been deployed in Udaipur to maintain law and order, according to officials Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm.

Tags

National Arvind Kejriwal Udaipur Communal Tension Curfew Nupur Sharma Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash