Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Neeraj Chopra On His Performance At World Championship

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised Neeraj Chopra for bagging a silver medal at the World Championship.

undefined
Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 12:03 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, congratulated Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final and said that everyone was proud of his feat.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US. "History scripted at #WorldAthleticsChampionship by @Neeraj_chopra1. Neeraj, we are very proud of you! You have not only inspired a generation to take up sports as a career but also made javelin throw one of the most loved athletic sports in India. My best wishes are with you," Kejriwal tweeted. 

 The 24-year-old Chopra, who had gone into the showpiece as a hot medal favorite, produced a best throw of 88.13metre to finish second. The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris. 

Related stories

'Never Had Pressure Of Being Olympic Champion', Says Neeraj Chopra After World Athletics Championships 2022 Silver

World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Silver In Eugene – In Pics

Neeraj Chopra Becomes 1st Indian Male Athlete To Win World Athletics Championships Medal

Tags

National Neeraj Chopra Olympic Champion Arvind Kejriwal Silver Medal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

ENG Vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Delhi Registers First Monkeypox Case

Delhi Registers First Monkeypox Case