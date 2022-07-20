Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Reports 54 New Covid-19 Cases

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

New Covid-19 cases

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:42 am

Arunachal Pradesh reported 54 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, two less than the previous day, pushing the  tally to 65,034, a senior health official said here.The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, had been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region reported 25 new cases, followed by five in Upper Siang, four in West Kameng, three each in Papum Pare, Kamle, Lohit, Lower Siang, Namsai and Lower Subansiri districts respectively. East Siang district also reported two new cases.

The state currently has 257 active Covid-19 cases, while 64,481 people have recuperated thus far including, 45 on Tuesday, the official said. The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 99.15 per cent, while the active ratio is 0.39 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 74, followed by Namsai (39), Lohit (37), East Siang (16) and West Kameng with 13 cases.

A total of 12,78,983 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 229 on Tuesday, Jampa added. So far over 17.75 lakh people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung informed. 

(With PTI Inputs)

